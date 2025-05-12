Richard Bland betting profile: PGA Championship
Richard Bland returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Bland will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.
Bland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Bland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- This is Bland's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Bland's recent performances
- Bland has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bland has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bland has averaged -0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.469
Bland's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Bland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.