PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Richard Bland betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Bland betting profile: PGA Championship

    Richard Bland returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Bland will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Bland at the PGA Championship.

    Bland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-76+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • This is Bland's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Bland's recent performances

    • Bland has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bland has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bland has averaged -0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.469

    Bland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bland has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bland has averaged -0.001 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Bland has posted an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Bland has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five events.
    • Overall, Bland has averaged -0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW