Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: PGA Championship

Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.

Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.