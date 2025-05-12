Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: PGA Championship
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen competes in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance at this prestigious major tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.658
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.255
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.352
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.860
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.405
|0.702
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.255 this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at 0.658, while his average Driving Distance is 298.7 yards.
- Neergaard-Petersen has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 74.31% this season.
- On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.860 and a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Neergaard-Petersen has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.03% and breaks par 27.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
