Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 68th with a score of 2-under.
Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|2021
|79
|71-76-79-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|60.667
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.089
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.402
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.054
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.073
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.332
|-0.308
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks eighth on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.48% ranks 60th on TOUR.
- Højgaard has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 69th in that category.
- On the greens, he averages 29.44 Putts Per Round, ranking 165th on TOUR.
- Højgaard breaks par 24.51% of the time, which ranks 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
