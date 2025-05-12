PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 68th with a score of 2-under.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the PGA Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6868-72-73-69-2
    2023MC75-74+9
    20217971-76-79-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-70-69-917.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC82-77+15--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1268-67-65-71-1360.667

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.089-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.402-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.054-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0730.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.332-0.308

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard ranks eighth on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.48% ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 69th in that category.
    • On the greens, he averages 29.44 Putts Per Round, ranking 165th on TOUR.
    • Højgaard breaks par 24.51% of the time, which ranks 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
