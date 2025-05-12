PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place May 15-18, with players vying for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the PGA Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-74+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3471-74-68-75E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54.000

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.233-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0270.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.390-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7790.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1290.773

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 478 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

