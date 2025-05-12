Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place May 15-18, with players vying for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.
Echavarria's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.233
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.027
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.390
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.779
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.129
|0.773
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 478 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the PGA Championship.
