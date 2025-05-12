Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship

Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.