Rafael Campos betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Campos' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.705
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.653
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.293
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.028
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.679
|-0.547
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.705 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.653 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.