5H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campos at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Campos' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.7050.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.653-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.2930.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.028-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.679-0.547

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.705 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.653 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

