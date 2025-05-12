Rafael Campos betting profile: PGA Championship

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.705 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.653 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.