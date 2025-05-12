Phil Mickelson betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Phil Mickelson returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. Mickelson, a former champion of this event, will look to recapture the magic that led him to victory in 2021.
Mickelson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2023
|T58
|73-72-75-70
|+10
|2021
|1
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|2020
|T71
|72-69-70-73
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Mickelson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 6-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Mickelson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|73-74-72-76
|+11
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-76
|+15
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T43
|73-75-74-74
|+8
|--
Mickelson's recent performances
- Mickelson's best finish in his last ten appearances was 43rd at the Masters Tournament, where he finished with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mickelson has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.891
Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings
- Mickelson has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% so far in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 291.8 yards.
- On the greens, Mickelson is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 25.00%.
- Mickelson has broken par 13.89% of the time in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.