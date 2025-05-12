PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Phil Mickelson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Phil Mickelson returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. Mickelson, a former champion of this event, will look to recapture the magic that led him to victory in 2021.

    Latest odds for Mickelson at the PGA Championship.

    Mickelson's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+4
    2023T5873-72-75-70+10
    2021170-69-70-73-6
    2020T7172-69-70-73+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Mickelson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 6-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Mickelson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-74+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6073-74-72-76+11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC79-76+15--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4373-75-74-74+8--

    Mickelson's recent performances

    • Mickelson's best finish in his last ten appearances was 43rd at the Masters Tournament, where he finished with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mickelson has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.891

    Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mickelson has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% so far in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 291.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Mickelson is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 25.00%.
    • Mickelson has broken par 13.89% of the time in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

