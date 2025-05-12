PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Patton Kizzire of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. The tournament promises fierce competition as players vie for one of golf's most prestigious titles.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the PGA Championship.

    Kizzire's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T7569-75-78-73+15

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-70-69-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.308-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.026-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2490.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.322-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.407-0.691

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

