Patton Kizzire betting profile: PGA Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Patton Kizzire of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. The tournament promises fierce competition as players vie for one of golf's most prestigious titles.
Kizzire's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T75
|69-75-78-73
|+15
At the PGA Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.308
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.026
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.249
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.322
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.407
|-0.691
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.