Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Rodgers looks to hit a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Rodgers will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2023
|T29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.010
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.177
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.272
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.060
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.145
|-0.001
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers has sported a -0.177 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.
