Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers looks to hit a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Rodgers will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the PGA Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-76+4
    2023T2970-75-72-68+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-68-66-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT369-71-68-71-9337.500

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.010-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.177-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2720.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0600.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.145-0.001

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers has sported a -0.177 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.

