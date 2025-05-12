Patrick Reed betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Reed of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Reed looks to improve on his tie for 53rd place finish in last year's tournament.
Reed's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|2023
|T18
|72-71-69-70
|+2
|2022
|T34
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2021
|T17
|74-75-69-70
|E
|2020
|T13
|68-70-69-66
|-7
At the PGA Championship
- In Reed's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Reed's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Reed has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.060
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season is 66.67%.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 289.3 yards in the current season.
- Reed is averaging 27.75 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate for the season is 13.89%.
- Reed's Par Breakers percentage in 2025 is 23.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the PGA Championship.
