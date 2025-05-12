PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Reed betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Reed of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Patrick Reed returns to the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Reed looks to improve on his tie for 53rd place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Reed at the PGA Championship.

    Reed's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5369-70-71-69-5
    2023T1872-71-69-70+2
    2022T3469-70-73-72+4
    2021T1774-75-69-70E
    2020T1368-70-69-66-7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Reed's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Reed's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Reed's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT5369-70-71-69-5--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT1274-70-73-72+1--

    Reed's recent performances

    • Reed has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Reed has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reed has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.060

    Reed's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reed's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season is 66.67%.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 289.3 yards in the current season.
    • Reed is averaging 27.75 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate for the season is 13.89%.
    • Reed's Par Breakers percentage in 2025 is 23.61%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

