Patrick Fishburn betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Fishburn's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.176
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.004
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.104
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.079
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.010
|0.674
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the PGA Championship.
