PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Fishburn's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-67-73-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1760.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0040.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.104-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0790.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0100.674

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW