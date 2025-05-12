Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.700 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.