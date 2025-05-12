PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay watches a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. Cantlay aims to improve upon his T53 finish in last year's event as he competes for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the PGA Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5370-68-73-68-5
    2023T974-67-72-66-1
    2022MC76-75+11
    2021T2373-73-70-73+1
    2020T4373-68-66-73E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT568-64-66-70-20105.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1574-64-65-68-2162.667

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3320.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7000.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.080-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.133-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2450.787

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.700 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,031 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

