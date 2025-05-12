Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay watches a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. Cantlay aims to improve upon his T53 finish in last year's event as he competes for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|2023
|T9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|2021
|T23
|73-73-70-73
|+1
|2020
|T43
|73-68-66-73
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|62.667
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.332
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.700
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.080
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.133
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.245
|0.787
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.700 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,031 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.
