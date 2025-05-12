Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship
Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Insperity Invitational 2025 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 04, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Padraig Harrington will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Irishman will look to improve on his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.
Harrington's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|2023
|T50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|2022
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|2021
|T4
|71-73-73-69
|-2
At the PGA Championship
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6.400
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.212
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.819
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.512
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.870
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.414
|-1.484
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harrington has sported a -0.819 mark this season. He has a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he has been breaking par 15.74% of the time.
- Harrington's average Driving Distance this season is 299.8 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA Championship.
