2D AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Insperity Invitational 2025 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 04, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Padraig Harrington will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. The Irishman will look to improve on his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Harrington at the PGA Championship.

    Harrington's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-75+10
    2023T5072-71-75-69+7
    2022MC77-75+12
    2021T471-73-73-69-2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Harrington's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2272-73-71-72+485.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaT5272-66-72-70-46.400

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.212-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.819-0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.512-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.870-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.414-1.484

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harrington has sported a -0.819 mark this season. He has a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he has been breaking par 15.74% of the time.
    • Harrington's average Driving Distance this season is 299.8 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

