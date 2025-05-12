PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Niklas Norgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

    Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-70-69-67-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3470-67-70-68-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.975 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6720.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.123-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.315-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.144-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.624-0.477

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.672 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

