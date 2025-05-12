Niklas Norgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.975 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.672
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.123
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.315
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.144
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.624
|-0.477
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.672 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
