Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, where he has shown improvement in recent years. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the PGA Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6870-71-68-73-2
    2023T5076-67-73-71+7
    2022MC78-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3666-71-69-71-716.500
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0430.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.428-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.209-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.193-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.455-0.426

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.428 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Højgaard sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 13th.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 42nd in Par Breakers, converting 23.61% of his holes into birdies or better.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

