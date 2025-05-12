Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Nicolai Højgaard returns to the PGA Championship, where he has shown improvement in recent years. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Højgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|2023
|T50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|16.500
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.043
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.428
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.209
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.193
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.455
|-0.426
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.428 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Højgaard sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 13th.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38.
- Højgaard has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
- He ranks 42nd in Par Breakers, converting 23.61% of his holes into birdies or better.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.