3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Taylor will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Taylor aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023MC71-76+7
    2020MC76-73+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Taylor has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-66-70-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-69-72-70-924.214

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.0530.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.572-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.0080.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.113-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.640-0.405

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.572 (17th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.20% ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Taylor is sporting a -0.053 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Taylor has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.88% ranks 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

