Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship
Nick Taylor will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Taylor aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|2020
|MC
|76-73
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Taylor has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24.214
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.053
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.572
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.008
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.113
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.640
|-0.405
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.572 (17th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.20% ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Taylor is sporting a -0.053 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Taylor has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.88% ranks 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.
