Nick Dunlap betting profile: PGA Championship
Nick Dunlap watches his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to the PGA Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Dunlap's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18.000
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -2.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-1.730
|-2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.100
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.233
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.242
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.155
|-2.492
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.730 (185th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the PGA Championship.
