Nick Dunlap betting profile: PGA Championship

Nick Dunlap watches his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to the PGA Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the PGA Championship.

    Dunlap's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-73+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-68-72-74-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3467-69-71-68-1318.000

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -2.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-1.730-2.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.100-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2330.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2420.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.155-2.492

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.730 (185th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

