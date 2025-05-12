PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nic Ishee betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nic Ishee betting profile: PGA Championship

    Nic Ishee will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This major tournament presents a significant challenge for Ishee as he looks to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.

    Latest odds for Ishee at the PGA Championship.

    Ishee's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC78-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Ishee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • This is Ishee's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Ishee's recent performances

    • Ishee has not recorded any finishes in recent PGA TOUR events.

    Ishee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Ishee's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Nic Ishee.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ishee as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

