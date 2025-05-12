Nic Ishee betting profile: PGA Championship
Nic Ishee will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This major tournament presents a significant challenge for Ishee as he looks to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.
Ishee's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Ishee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- This is Ishee's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Ishee's recent performances
- Ishee has not recorded any finishes in recent PGA TOUR events.
Ishee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ishee's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Nic Ishee.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishee as of the start of the PGA Championship.
