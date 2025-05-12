PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Lee looking to improve on his recent performances at this major event.

    Latest odds for Lee at the PGA Championship.

    Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-66-70-67-9
    2023T1873-67-71-71+2
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1270-66-68-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.159-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.369-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4310.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5120.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7330.690

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.369 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
    • Lee has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 28th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

