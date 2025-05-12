Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship
Min Woo Lee of Australia looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.
Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Lee looking to improve on his recent performances at this major event.
Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|2023
|T18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.369
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.431
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.512
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.733
|0.690
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.369 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
- Lee has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 28th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.
