Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.369 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.