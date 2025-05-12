Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: PGA Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.331
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.074
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.355
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.454
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.552
|0.338
Michael Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen is sporting a -0.074 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 71.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.87% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
