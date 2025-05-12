PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his return to the prestigious major tournament after an absence in recent years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT665-66-67-71-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-68-67-68-1356.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-72-71-70-495.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.170-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3830.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3320.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.074-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8100.198

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.383 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 922 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.38% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

