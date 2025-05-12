Michael Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his return to the prestigious major tournament after an absence in recent years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.170
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.383
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.332
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.074
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.810
|0.198
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.383 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 922 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.38% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.