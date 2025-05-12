Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship
Michael Block will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Block finished tied for 15th in this tournament in 2023, his best performance in recent years.
Block's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|2023
|T15
|70-70-70-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Block's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Block's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Block's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|--
Block's recent performances
- Block's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he scored 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Block has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.901
Block's advanced stats and rankings
- Block has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Block has averaged -0.886 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Block has posted an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Block has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five events.
- Overall, Block has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the PGA Championship.
