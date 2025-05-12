PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship

    Michael Block will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. Block finished tied for 15th in this tournament in 2023, his best performance in recent years.

    Latest odds for Block at the PGA Championship.

    Block's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-73+7
    2023T1570-70-70-71+1
    2022MC78-73+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Block's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Block's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Block's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-74+6--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressMC72-71-67-6--

    Block's recent performances

    • Block's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he scored 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Block has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Block's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.901

    Block's advanced stats and rankings

    • Block has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Block has averaged -0.886 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Block has posted an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Block has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five events.
    • Overall, Block has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW