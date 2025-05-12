PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship

    Max Homa returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Homa looks to improve on his recent performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Homa at the PGA Championship.

    Max Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3568-70-69-69-8
    2023T5571-72-74-72+9
    2022T1370-69-70-71E
    2021MC78-76+10
    2020MC74-71+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Max Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--

    Max Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.089-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-1.097-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.073-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.243-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.356-1.640

    Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -1.097 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW