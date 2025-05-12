Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Homa looks to improve on his recent performances in this major tournament.
Max Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|2023
|T55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|2022
|T13
|70-69-70-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|2020
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.089
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-1.097
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.073
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.243
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.356
|-1.640
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -1.097 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.