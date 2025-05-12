Max Greyserman betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place from May 15-18, with players vying for victory in this prestigious major event.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7.288
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.188
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.248
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.090
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.318
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.028
|-0.655
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.