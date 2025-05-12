PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place from May 15-18, with players vying for victory in this prestigious major event.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-70-68-66-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2477-68-73-68-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4971-68-70-70-57.288

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.188-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.248-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0900.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3180.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.028-0.655

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

