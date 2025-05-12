Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship
Maverick McNealy looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with McNealy looking to improve on his T23 finish from last year's event.
McNealy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|2022
|T75
|73-71-78-73
|+15
|2021
|MC
|78-73
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|17.625
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.150
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.440
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.244
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.289
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.636
|0.549
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.150 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.440 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,198 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
