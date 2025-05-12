Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.150 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.440 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.73% of the time.