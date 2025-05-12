PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)



    Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with McNealy looking to improve on his T23 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the PGA Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2366-72-69-67-10
    2023MC78-73+11
    2022T7573-71-78-73+15
    2021MC78-73+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-71-73-68-817.625

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1500.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.440-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.2440.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2890.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6360.549

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.150 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.440 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,198 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

