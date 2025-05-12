PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship

    Matthieu Pavon returns to the PGA Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 edition of this major championship.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the PGA Championship.

    Pavon's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-77+11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-64-71-75-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4479-69-75-68+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6368-68-72-73-34.200

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the RBC Heritage with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0170.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.5070.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green183-0.660-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3200.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.865-0.018

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.507 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

