Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.507 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.