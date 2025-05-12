Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship
Matthieu Pavon returns to the PGA Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 edition of this major championship.
Pavon's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-77
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4.200
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the RBC Heritage with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.017
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.507
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|183
|-0.660
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.320
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.865
|-0.018
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.507 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the PGA Championship.
