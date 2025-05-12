Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.035 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.