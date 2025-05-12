PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wallace will look to improve upon his previous performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the PGA Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4370-65-71-72-6
    2023T6573-70-75-74+12
    2021T5573-73-77-71+6
    2020T7771-70-74-72+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4470-70-71-67-610.600

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace's best finish was a tie for 12th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.1640.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.035-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6430.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.846-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4020.347

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.035 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

