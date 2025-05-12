Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship
Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wallace will look to improve upon his previous performances in this major tournament.
Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|2023
|T65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|2021
|T55
|73-73-77-71
|+6
|2020
|T77
|71-70-74-72
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|10.600
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace's best finish was a tie for 12th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.164
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.035
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.643
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.846
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.402
|0.347
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.035 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.