Matt McCarty betting profile: PGA Championship

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.231 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.87% of the time.