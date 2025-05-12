Matt McCarty betting profile: PGA Championship
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4.300
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.087
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.231
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.078
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.238
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.173
|0.748
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.231 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the PGA Championship.
