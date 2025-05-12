PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4869-68-70-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6367-68-75-70-44.300
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0870.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2310.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0780.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2380.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1730.748

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.231 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the PGA Championship.

