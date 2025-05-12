PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Fitzpatrick looking to improve on his recent performances at this major event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the PGA Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-73E
    2023MC76-70+6
    2022T568-69-67-73-3
    2021T2373-71-72-73+1
    2020MC74-70+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4873-67-72-69-713.050

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished at even par.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1810.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.225-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0470.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.255-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.345-0.825

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 61st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.181, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.225 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 122nd in Par Breakers at 21.08%.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

