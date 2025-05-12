Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 61st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.181, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 102nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.225 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 122nd in Par Breakers at 21.08%.