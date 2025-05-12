PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship

    Martin Kaymer returns to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. His performance in recent years has been inconsistent, with mixed results in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Kaymer at the PGA Championship.

    Kaymer's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7368-72-68-76E
    2022MC76-77+13
    2021MC75-77+8
    2020MC66-82+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kaymer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting an even-par score.
    • Kaymer has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kaymer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT6470-73-77-73+13--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT7368-72-68-76E--

    Kaymer's recent performances

    • Kaymer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 13-over.
    • Kaymer has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaymer has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaymer has averaged -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kaymer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.047

    Kaymer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kaymer has shown weakness in his overall game recently, with a negative Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.047 in his last five starts.
    • His strongest area appears to be Approach the Green, where he has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained in his last five tournaments.
    • Kaymer has struggled around the green and with putting, losing an average of 0.504 and 0.307 strokes respectively in these areas over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kaymer as of the start of the PGA Championship.

