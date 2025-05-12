Martin Kaymer betting profile: PGA Championship
Martin Kaymer returns to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. His performance in recent years has been inconsistent, with mixed results in this major tournament.
Kaymer's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T73
|68-72-68-76
|E
|2022
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|2021
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|2020
|MC
|66-82
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Kaymer's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting an even-par score.
- Kaymer has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kaymer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T64
|70-73-77-73
|+13
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T73
|68-72-68-76
|E
|--
Kaymer's recent performances
- Kaymer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 13-over.
- Kaymer has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kaymer has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kaymer has averaged -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaymer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.047
Kaymer's advanced stats and rankings
- Kaymer has shown weakness in his overall game recently, with a negative Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.047 in his last five starts.
- His strongest area appears to be Approach the Green, where he has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained in his last five tournaments.
- Kaymer has struggled around the green and with putting, losing an average of 0.504 and 0.307 strokes respectively in these areas over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaymer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
