Marco Penge betting profile: PGA Championship
Marco Penge of England prepares to play his second shot on the seventh hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on May 09, 2025 in Antalya, Turkey. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Marco Penge will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Penge's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21 under.
Marco Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Marco Penge's recent performances
- Penge's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under par.
- Penge has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -2.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.791
Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Penge has posted an average of -1.668 in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Penge has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Penge's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -2.791 over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the PGA Championship.
