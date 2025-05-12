PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to the PGA Championship, teeing off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the PGA Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70+2
    2023MC74-74+8
    2022MC77-72+9
    2021MC75-75+6
    2020T5873-68-69-72+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-66-71-70-716.500

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1230.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1480.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2930.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2170.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2391.135

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW