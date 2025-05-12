Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to the PGA Championship, teeing off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Hughes' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2020
|T58
|73-68-69-72
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|16.500
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.123
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.148
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.293
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.217
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.239
|1.135
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.