5H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Ludvig Åberg tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Åberg's second appearance at the prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the PGA Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4263-75-74-79+311.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT569-70-65-64-24266.667

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5400.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.214-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.094-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.358-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.126-0.302

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 149th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
    • Åberg ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,286 points so far this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

