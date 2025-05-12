Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship
Ludvig Åberg tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Åberg's second appearance at the prestigious major tournament.
Åberg's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|266.667
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.540
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.214
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.094
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.358
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.126
|-0.302
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 149th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Åberg ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,286 points so far this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.
