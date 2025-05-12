PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover hits an approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Glover looks to improve on his T43 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Glover at the PGA Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-68-70-69-6
    2022T2375-69-68-70+2
    2020MC71-72+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3174-74-72-67-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT366-69-68-67-18337.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1700.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3910.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1030.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.108-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5560.857

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

