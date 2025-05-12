Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship

Glover has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Glover has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.