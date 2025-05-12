Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover hits an approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Glover looks to improve on his T43 finish from last year's tournament.
Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|2022
|T23
|75-69-68-70
|+2
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|337.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.170
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.391
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.103
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.108
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|0.857
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.