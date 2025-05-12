Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship

Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.