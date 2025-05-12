PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the PGA Championship after finishing tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the PGA Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1271-65-67-69-12
    2023T5575-70-75-69+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-69-71-73-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-73-70-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-70-69-70-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-64-67-69-1263.667

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0760.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3740.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.011-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.363-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8020.302

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW