Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the PGA Championship after finishing tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|2023
|T55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|63.667
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.076
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.374
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.011
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.363
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.802
|0.302
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the PGA Championship.
