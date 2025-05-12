Laurie Canter betting profile: PGA Championship
Laurie Canter will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Canter aims to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.
Canter's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T48
|72-70-70-74
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Canter's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
- Canter has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.255
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.839
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.911
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.457
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.131
|-0.132
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.255 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter has sported a -0.839 mark. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Canter has delivered a -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Canter's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.