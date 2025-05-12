PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Laurie Canter betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Laurie Canter betting profile: PGA Championship

    Laurie Canter will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Canter aims to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Canter at the PGA Championship.

    Canter's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4872-70-70-74+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Canter's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Canter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-77+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2571-74-70-74+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    Canter's recent performances

    • Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
    • Canter has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Canter has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Canter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.2550.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.839-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9110.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.457-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.131-0.132

    Canter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.255 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter has sported a -0.839 mark. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Canter has delivered a -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Canter's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW