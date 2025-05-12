PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Larkin Gross betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Larkin Gross of The United States prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole with his caddie Paige Gross during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Larkin Gross tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Gross at the PGA Championship.

    Gross's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-77+14
    2021MC80-84+20

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Gross's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Gross's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC79-77+14--

    Gross's recent performances

    • Gross's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a score of 14-over.
    • He has an average of -1.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gross has an average of -1.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -7.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gross's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---2.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.030

    Gross's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gross has averaged -1.580 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gross has averaged -2.076 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Gross has posted an average of -2.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Gross has averaged -1.192 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Gross has averaged -7.030 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gross as of the start of the PGA Championship.

