Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship

Kurt Kitayama will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Kitayama finished tied for fourth in this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 3-under.
Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|2023
|T4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|2021
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|2020
|T51
|68-72-70-71
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.523
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.117
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.138
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.322
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.222
|0.051
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.117 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.
