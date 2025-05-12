PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Kitayama finished tied for fourth in this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 3-under.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the PGA Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-70-70-67-9
    2023T470-71-71-65-3
    2021MC77-77+10
    2020T5168-72-70-71+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3372-70-78-66-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4968-71-73-67-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5230.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.117-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1380.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.322-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2220.051

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.117 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.

