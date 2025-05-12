PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Yu's first appearance at this major tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Yu at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Yu's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1272-68-68-71-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4567-71-70-68-810.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1774-70-73-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1671-67-68-67-1149.000

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6060.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6690.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.191-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.394-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6911.092

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.669 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

