Kevin Yu betting profile: PGA Championship
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Yu's first appearance at this major tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Yu's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.606
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.669
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.191
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.394
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.691
|1.092
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.669 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the PGA Championship.
