3H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

    Keith Mitchell will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Mitchell aims to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the PGA Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E
    2023T5869-71-73-77+10
    2022T3472-72-72-68+4
    2020T4368-72-68-72E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 4-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2568-66-72-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3371-69-70-69-924.214

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6540.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2420.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.028-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0090.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8770.614

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.242 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 529 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

