Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship
Keith Mitchell will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Mitchell aims to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|2022
|T34
|72-72-72-68
|+4
|2020
|T43
|68-72-68-72
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 4-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24.214
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.654
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.242
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.028
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.009
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.877
|0.614
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.242 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 529 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.
