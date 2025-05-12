PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima betting profile: PGA Championship

    Keita Nakajima will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks Nakajima's second appearance in the tournament, following his debut last year.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the PGA Championship.

    Nakajima's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-79+17--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -1.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.025

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima has posted an average of -0.262 in his last five starts.
    • Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.190 over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
    • Overall, Nakajima has averaged -1.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

