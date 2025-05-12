Keita Nakajima betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Keita Nakajima will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks Nakajima's second appearance in the tournament, following his debut last year.
Nakajima's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-79
|+17
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged -1.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.025
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima has posted an average of -0.262 in his last five starts.
- Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.190 over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
- Overall, Nakajima has averaged -1.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.