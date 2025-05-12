PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship

    Keegan Bradley returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bradley will aim to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the PGA Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1869-67-68-69-11
    2023T2968-72-74-71+5
    2022T4872-70-73-71+6
    2021T1769-75-72-72E
    2020MC73-72+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-69-76-69-26.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-75-70-73-146.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT669-66-64-68-1388.750

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3550.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4860.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2740.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.321-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7941.041

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 654 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

