Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship
Keegan Bradley returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bradley will aim to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.
Bradley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|2023
|T29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|2022
|T48
|72-70-73-71
|+6
|2021
|T17
|69-75-72-72
|E
|2020
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|88.750
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.355
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.486
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.274
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.321
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.794
|1.041
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 654 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
