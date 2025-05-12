Karl Vilips betting profile: PGA Championship
Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 13th tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|2.750
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.417
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.268
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.391
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.377
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.917
|-0.656
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.268 (56th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Vilips has sported a -0.417 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 34th.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
- Vilips has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.16%, ranking 48th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points, putting him in 65th position.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.