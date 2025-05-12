PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 13th tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-67-68-72-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7274-65-76-69E2.750

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.417-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2680.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.391-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.377-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.917-0.656

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.268 (56th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Vilips has sported a -0.417 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 34th.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
    • Vilips has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.16%, ranking 48th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points, putting him in 65th position.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
