Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. He enters the tournament as a former champion, having won the event in 2022.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|2023
|T65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|2022
|1
|67-67-74-67
|-5
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2020
|T37
|71-70-68-70
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300.000
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.010
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.896
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.322
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.432
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.659
|1.321
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.896 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,044 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
