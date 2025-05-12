PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

    Justin Thomas tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. He enters the tournament as a former champion, having won the event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the PGA Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T869-67-67-68-13
    2023T6572-73-75-72+12
    2022167-67-74-67-5
    2021MC75-75+6
    2020T3771-70-68-70-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4866-70-74-71-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express267-64-68-66-23300.000

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.010-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8960.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3220.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4320.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.6591.321

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.896 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,044 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

