Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.896 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.78% of the time.