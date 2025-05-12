PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Lower will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lower at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Lower's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1400.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.124-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.415-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.277-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.155-0.276

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.124 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the PGA Championship.

