Justin Lower betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Lower will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Lower's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.140
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.124
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.415
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.277
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.155
|-0.276
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.124 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.