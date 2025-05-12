PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Hicks betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Hicks betting profile: PGA Championship

    Justin Hicks will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hicks at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Hicks' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing 21-under.

    Justin Hicks' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    Justin Hicks' recent performances

    • Hicks' best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 1-under.
    • Hicks has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hicks has averaged -1.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.784-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.249-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.694-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.222-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.948-1.615

    Justin Hicks' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hicks has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.784 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hicks has sported a -1.249 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hicks has delivered a -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
    • Hicks' average Driving Distance this season is 275.1 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

