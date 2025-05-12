Justin Hicks betting profile: PGA Championship
Justin Hicks will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Hicks' first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing 21-under.
Justin Hicks' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Justin Hicks' recent performances
- Hicks' best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 1-under.
- Hicks has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hicks has averaged -1.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.784
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.249
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.694
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.222
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.948
|-1.615
Justin Hicks' advanced stats and rankings
- Hicks has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.784 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hicks has sported a -1.249 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hicks has delivered a -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
- Hicks' average Driving Distance this season is 275.1 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.