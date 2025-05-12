PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the PGA Championship looking to improve on his past performances. The tournament will take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Latest odds for Poston at the PGA Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-75+5
    2023T4072-70-75-69+6
    2021MC75-78+9
    2020T7567-74-75-70+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1669-67-68-69-1149.000

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0700.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.145-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2180.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1600.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2730.701

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.145 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

