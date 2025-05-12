J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.145 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.