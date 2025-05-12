J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship
J.T. Poston
J.T. Poston returns to the PGA Championship looking to improve on his past performances. The tournament will take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Poston's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2023
|T40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|2021
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|2020
|T75
|67-74-75-70
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49.000
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.070
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.145
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.218
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.160
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.273
|0.701
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.145 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the PGA Championship.
