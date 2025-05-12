Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.160 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.