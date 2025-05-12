PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Spieth will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the PGA Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4369-69-67-73-6
    2023T2973-72-71-69+5
    2022T3472-69-74-69+4
    2021T3073-75-68-74+2
    2020T7173-68-76-67+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT965-70-67-68-1477.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT468-65-67-68-16122.500

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 5 twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2630.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1600.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.213-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2070.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8421.256

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.160 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 585 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

