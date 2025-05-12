PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

    Jon Rahm returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rahm will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the PGA Championship.

    Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T5076-68-72-71+7
    2022T4873-69-76-68+6
    2021T872-75-72-68-1
    2020T1370-69-68-66-7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rahm's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Rahm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT773-70-72-68-1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4573-76-72-76+9--

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Rahm has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.609

    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rahm has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% so far in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 307.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Rahm has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • Rahm's Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 15.28%.
    • He has recorded Par Breakers on 19.44% of holes played in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

