Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship
Jon Rahm returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rahm will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T50
|76-68-72-71
|+7
|2022
|T48
|73-69-76-68
|+6
|2021
|T8
|72-75-72-68
|-1
|2020
|T13
|70-69-68-66
|-7
At the PGA Championship
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Rahm has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.609
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% so far in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season stands at 307.8 yards.
- On the greens, Rahm has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- Rahm's Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 15.28%.
- He has recorded Par Breakers on 19.44% of holes played in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.
