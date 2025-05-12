Johnny Keefer betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks Keefer's debut in the tournament over the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-67-69-72
|-9
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.751
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer sported a 0.612 mark in his past five events.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.