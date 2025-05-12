John Somers betting profile: PGA Championship
John Somers will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This major tournament promises to be a significant challenge for Somers as he looks to improve on his past performances.
Somers' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|76-80
|+16
At the PGA Championship
- In Somers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Somers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Somers' recent performances
- Somers' best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2024, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over. He also missed the cut in 2023 with a score of 16-over.
- Somers has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Somers has averaged -3.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Somers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.786
Somers' advanced stats and rankings
- Somers has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Somers has posted an average of -0.882 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Somers has averaged -1.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Somers has delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Somers has averaged -3.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Somers as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.