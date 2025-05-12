PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

John Somers betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Somers betting profile: PGA Championship

    John Somers will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This major tournament promises to be a significant challenge for Somers as he looks to improve on his past performances.

    Latest odds for Somers at the PGA Championship.

    Somers' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-72+6
    2023MC76-80+16

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Somers' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Somers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

    Somers' recent performances

    • Somers' best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2024, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over. He also missed the cut in 2023 with a score of 16-over.
    • Somers has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Somers has averaged -3.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Somers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.786

    Somers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Somers has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Somers has posted an average of -0.882 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Somers has averaged -1.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Somers has delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Somers has averaged -3.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Somers as of the start of the PGA Championship.

